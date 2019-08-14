Gas Prices Remain Steady Locally and Around the State

If you have looked around the area and noticed gas prices haven’t moved that much, your right. However, if you were to look at area prices from a year ago, you would see a big change. Overall, Iowa’s gasoline prices continue to be among the lowest in the country, according to Mark Peterson with AAA Iowa.

While there’s still more than a month of summer left, the summertime driving season is coming to an end with the start of school. Still, Peterson says there’s an unusual trend starting to emerge in gasoline sales.

Based on the boost in demand, simple economics dictates we should soon see a corresponding boost in prices.

The daily AAA survey finds the cheapest gas in Iowa is being sold in Sioux City at $2.35 a gallon while the most expensive gas is in Dubuque at $2.62.