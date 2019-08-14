Forest City Schools Approve Land Purchase

The Forest City Community School District has been involved with a pair of recent land acquisitions. According to Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, the first of these occurred in late July when the property north of the Boman Fine Arts Center was gifted to the district.

At Monday’s board meeting, an $80,000 land purchase was approved on just over 17 acres of land. Lehmann talked about the acquisition.

Lehmann outlined a couple of potential purposes for the acquired land.