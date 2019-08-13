Winnebago Board to Discuss Projects and Vacating Roads

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9 am by first reviewing the need to vacate a right of way in Logan Township section 8 and 9. The resolution calls to abandon the zone due to nonusage. The board will also review Title VI requirements and compliance.

Drainage matters will consist of a tree removal project in Drainage District 11. The lower ditch is full of trees according to landowners which slows the flow of water in the district. It has been suggested that a company that uses the trees for mulch for playgrounds be utilized. The board is initially in favor of the idea and will put it to a vote today.

Last week, the board discussed the possibility of reclassifying Drainage District 29 because the levying was inaccurate. The board will decide today whether to award a contract to Jacobsen-Westergard to reclassify the district. The reclassification should not take long and the Drainage Clerk will then be able to assess the proper amount in levies to residents in the district.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Office in the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.