Monarch Tagging Returns

A popular program returns to the area twice this month. The Monarch butterfly tagging program will take place in two locations instead of one this year. The first will be at the Forest Plaza Assisted Living Center and the second will be at Thorpe Park. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains.

Nets will be available for those who would like to catch the butterflies at Thorpe Park and tag them. There will also be a limited number of Monarch butterflies available to tag at both the Forest Plaza and Thorpe Park.

The tagging at the Forest Plaza Assisted Living Center will take place on August 29th at 2 pm. The Thorpe Park event will Saturday, August 31st beginning at 10 am.

Monarch butterflies will migrate south to a small area in the mountains of Mexico where they spend the entire winter. In the spring, the migration begins north again.

The program is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled and you will hear about it on KIOW.