Irene M. Mosher, 99, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for Irene Mosher will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 3rd Avenue North West in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held prior to services at the church on Saturday, from 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233