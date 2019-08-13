Area Baseball Players Selected for All-State Academic Team

Five area baseball players have been selected by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association as Academic All-State team members. The Academic All-State team is selected by a panel of coaches. The first team consists of the top 23 players, nominated by their coaches, who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral, and athletic characteristics. The next 24 players receive a second-team all-academic certificate. The members of the First Team were honored at the All-Star Banquet in Carroll last Saturday. Below you will find a list of the area athletes, TIC athletes, and the rest of the two teams.

Area Athletes

____________

Forest City – Micah Lambert 2nd Team

Lake Mills – Cael Boehmer 2nd Team

Clear Lake – Mac Adams 2nd Team

Mason City High – Dylan Miller 2nd Team

Mason City Newman – Jacob Schutt 2nd Team

Other TIC

___________

Kyle Rooney – West Fork 2nd Team

Full 1st Team

____________

Cameron Bannister – West Marshall

Noah Nelsen – ACGC

Kip Cullinan – Urbandale

Drake Nettles – Lewis Central

Macklin Conrad – Sigourney

Kaleb Olejniczak – Perry

Owen Grover – Beckman Catholic

Nick Schany – Emmetsburg

Alex Hames – AGWSR

Zach Springer – Central Lyon

Ben Hargens – Sioux Central

Matt Swamberger – Clinton

Brook Heinen – Urbandale

Cody Vaselaar – Sheldon

Cade Hennigan – Washington

Anthony Wagner – Fort Dodge

Braden Jahn – Sioux Center

Donnie Weis – Stanton

Cael Lester – Pleasantville

Mitchell Williamson – CAM

Collin McCrabb – Wilton

Nate Zyzda – Sioux City East

Drake Miller – Fort Dodge

Full 2nd Team

_____________

Mac Adams – Clear Lake

Max Hinners – Pleasantville

Josh Bartling – AGWSR

Micah Lambert – Forest City

Quintin Berglund – Pleasantville

Christopher McSweeney – Solon

Adam Bock – Solon

Josh Meador – Ankeny Centennial

Cael Boehmer – Lake Mills

Adam Metivier – Assumption

Isaac Bower – CAM

Dylan Miller – Mason City

Cole Carlson – Red Oak

Malcolm Newell – Waverly

Collin Cook – Dowling Catholic

Kyle Rooney – West Fork

Will Dembski – Pella Christian

Paul Ryan – Mount Vernon

Avery Den Herder – Sioux Center

Jacob Schutt – Newman Catholic

Nicholas Goad – Sigourney

Nick Stole – Roland Story

Max Hansen – Calamus-Wheatland

Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand – Iowa City High