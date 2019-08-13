Area Baseball Players Selected for All-State Academic Team

Five area baseball players have been selected by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association as Academic All-State team members. The Academic All-State team is selected by a panel of coaches. The first team consists of the top 23 players, nominated by their coaches, who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral, and athletic characteristics. The next 24 players receive a second-team all-academic certificate. The members of the First Team were honored at the All-Star Banquet in Carroll last Saturday. Below you will find a list of the area athletes, TIC athletes, and the rest of the two teams.
Area Athletes
____________
Forest City – Micah Lambert 2nd Team
Lake Mills – Cael Boehmer 2nd Team
Clear Lake – Mac Adams 2nd Team
Mason City High – Dylan Miller 2nd Team
Mason City Newman – Jacob Schutt 2nd Team
Other TIC
___________
Kyle Rooney – West Fork 2nd Team
Full 1st Team
____________
Cameron Bannister – West Marshall
Noah Nelsen – ACGC
Kip Cullinan – Urbandale
Drake Nettles – Lewis Central
Macklin Conrad – Sigourney
Kaleb Olejniczak – Perry
Owen Grover – Beckman Catholic
Nick Schany – Emmetsburg
Alex Hames – AGWSR
Zach Springer – Central Lyon
Ben Hargens – Sioux Central
Matt Swamberger – Clinton
Brook Heinen – Urbandale
Cody Vaselaar – Sheldon
Cade Hennigan – Washington
Anthony Wagner – Fort Dodge
Braden Jahn – Sioux Center
Donnie Weis – Stanton
Cael Lester – Pleasantville
Mitchell Williamson – CAM
Collin McCrabb – Wilton
Nate Zyzda – Sioux City East
Drake Miller – Fort Dodge
Full 2nd Team
_____________
Mac Adams – Clear Lake
Max Hinners – Pleasantville
Josh Bartling – AGWSR
Micah Lambert – Forest City
Quintin Berglund – Pleasantville
Christopher McSweeney – Solon
Adam Bock – Solon
Josh Meador – Ankeny Centennial
Cael Boehmer – Lake Mills
Adam Metivier – Assumption
Isaac Bower – CAM
Dylan Miller – Mason City
Cole Carlson – Red Oak
Malcolm Newell – Waverly
Collin Cook – Dowling Catholic
Kyle Rooney – West Fork
Will Dembski – Pella Christian
Paul Ryan – Mount Vernon
Avery Den Herder – Sioux Center
Jacob Schutt – Newman Catholic
Nicholas Goad – Sigourney
Nick Stole – Roland Story
Max Hansen – Calamus-Wheatland
Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand – Iowa City High