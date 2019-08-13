Area Baseball Players Selected for All-State Academic Team

August 13, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Five area baseball players have been selected by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association as Academic All-State team members. The Academic All-State team is selected by a panel of coaches. The first team consists of the top 23 players, nominated by their coaches, who demonstrate outstanding academic, moral, and athletic characteristics. The next 24 players receive a second-team all-academic certificate. The members of the First Team were honored at the All-Star Banquet in Carroll last Saturday. Below you will find a list of the area athletes, TIC athletes, and the rest of the two teams. 

 

Area Athletes 

____________

Forest City – Micah Lambert 2nd Team

Lake Mills – Cael Boehmer 2nd Team 

Clear Lake – Mac Adams 2nd Team 

Mason City High – Dylan Miller 2nd Team 

Mason City Newman – Jacob Schutt 2nd Team 

 

Other TIC

___________

Kyle Rooney – West Fork 2nd Team 

 

Full 1st Team 

____________

Cameron Bannister – West Marshall 

Noah Nelsen – ACGC 

Kip Cullinan – Urbandale 

Drake Nettles – Lewis Central 

Macklin Conrad – Sigourney 

Kaleb Olejniczak –  Perry 

Owen Grover – Beckman Catholic

 Nick Schany – Emmetsburg 

Alex Hames – AGWSR 

Zach Springer – Central Lyon 

Ben Hargens – Sioux Central 

Matt Swamberger – Clinton 

Brook Heinen – Urbandale 

Cody Vaselaar – Sheldon

 Cade Hennigan – Washington 

Anthony Wagner – Fort Dodge

 Braden Jahn – Sioux Center

 Donnie Weis – Stanton 

Cael Lester – Pleasantville 

Mitchell Williamson – CAM 

Collin McCrabb – Wilton

 Nate Zyzda – Sioux City East 

Drake Miller – Fort Dodge 

 

Full 2nd Team 

_____________

Mac Adams – Clear Lake 

Max Hinners – Pleasantville 

Josh Bartling – AGWSR 

Micah Lambert – Forest City 

Quintin Berglund – Pleasantville 

Christopher McSweeney – Solon 

Adam Bock – Solon 

Josh Meador – Ankeny Centennial 

Cael Boehmer – Lake Mills 

Adam Metivier – Assumption

 Isaac Bower – CAM 

Dylan Miller – Mason City 

Cole Carlson – Red Oak 

Malcolm Newell – Waverly

 Collin Cook – Dowling Catholic 

Kyle Rooney – West Fork 

Will Dembski – Pella Christian 

Paul Ryan – Mount Vernon

 Avery Den Herder – Sioux Center 

Jacob Schutt – Newman Catholic

 Nicholas Goad – Sigourney 

Nick Stole – Roland Story 

Max Hansen – Calamus-Wheatland

Ry Threlkeld-Wiegand – Iowa City High