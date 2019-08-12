Roger Jay Henn, 73, of Glenwood, Arkansas, formerly of Forest City, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his son’s home in Buffalo Center after a short battle with cancer.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa, a short service will begin at 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Roger Henn memorial fund in care of the family.

