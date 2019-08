Pauline Westrum, 73, of Buffalo Center, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Timely Mission Nursing Home in Buffalo Center.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Buffalo Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 on Thursday. Burial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery in Kiester, MN.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.