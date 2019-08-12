Michael R. Abels, 68, of Kanawha, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Funeral services for Mike Abels will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 East 130rd Street in rural Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

