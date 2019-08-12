Dolores A. (Grell) Boehnke, 80, of Garner, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Dolores Ann Boehnke, the second of three daughters of Raymond and Ruby (Hagerud) Grell, was born September 22, 1938, in Iowa City, IA. After several moves, she grew up on the family farm west of Ventura. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Dolores attended the Ventura schools, where she participated in vocal and instrumental music, graduating as valedictorian of the Class of 1956. She attended and graduated from St Mary’s School of Nursing, Rochester, MN, with her RN degree in 1959. Dolores met and married the love of her life, Carrol W Boehnke, November 28, 1959 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They made their home on the family farm all 59 years of their married life. Dolores worked as a nurse at Mercy Medical Center after her graduation until she became a full-time stay-at-home mother, raising their three children. After their children were grown, she returned to nursing, working as an RN at Mercy Medical Center, Concord Care Center in Garner, director of nursing at Westview Care Center in Britt and as a public health nurse for the Hancock County Well Elderly Clinics. Dolores enjoyed reading, music, especially singing, crossword puzzles, board games, discussing current events, and hosting many family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family and she leaves a legacy of laughter, love, and wisdom.

Dolores was a member of St John’s Lutheran Church her entire life. She was a member of the church choir as well as its choir director. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, serving as President, and of LWML. She was also a member of RSVP and Reading Coach in the Garner schools.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Carrol; her three children, Dr. Caroline (Carrie) Boehnke-Becker (Dr. Thomas Becker) of Des Moines, Bill Boehnke of Garner (fiancée, Bev Roberts), and Heather (Bob) Baumgard of Garner; grandchildren Nathan, Michael (Melody), Aaron, and John Boehnke, Samantha, Alexandra, and Erica Becker, and Ben, Andrew, and Erik Baumgard; great-grandchildren, Elias and Zayne Boehnke; her sister, Virginia Monroe (Don); sister-in-law, Margaret Himmel; five nieces and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ardella Enoch; brother, Stanley Grell; brother-in-law, Duard Enoch; and daughter-in-law, Laura Boehnke.

