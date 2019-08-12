Carl Heginger, Jr., 79, a long time Klemme, IA resident, died, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Care Facility, Mason City, IA, with his loving family at his side.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 15, 2019, 1 PM, at the Immanuel Reformed UCC Church, Klemme. The Reverend David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.

Visitation will be Wednesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St, Klemme, and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Thursday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.