Ag Learning Trailer Coming to Clarion

The Heartland Museum will host the Farm Bureau’s Ag Learning Trailer from August 21st to the 27th from 10 am to 3 pm. The trailer and the games are free to the public. Melody Lager with the Heartland Museum explained how the trailer found its way to Clarion.

According to Lager, there will also be kids games and giveaways that will be part of the presentation.

The Heartland Museum has a number of displays and artifacts that are farm-related. They have tried in the past to entice children to come out and experience the agricultural life and have met with some success.

Tours to the museum are available during the event. The trailer and games are free, but if someone wants to tour the museum, adults are $12, $6 for children 6 to 18 years old, while children 6 and under are free.

The Heartland Museum is located at 119 9th Street SW in Clarion.