Adeila Faye (Anderson) Bilyeu, 91, of Forest City, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Bethany Life in Story City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 232 Way Ave., Woden, Iowa 50484.

Burial will be held in Grant Township Cemetery, rural Woden, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden.

