Hanlontown to Host a Horse Pasture Walk

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is presenting a horse pasture walk program that will be held in Hanlontown at 492 365th Street. The program is for horse owners who are interested in improving their pastures. The program will demonstrate various horse pasture management tools such as evaluating available acres, forage identification, forage supply, and grazing management techniques. It is suggested that participants wear the appropriate footwear and bug spray.

The program will be held Tuesday, August 20th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. The program is free, but an RSVP is requested to either the Wright County Extension Office at (515) 532-3453 or the Hancock County Extension Office at (641) 923-2856 by August 19th.