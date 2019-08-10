Fertile Days are This Weekend

William Rhodes Park will be the site for this year’s Fertile Days. The celebrations run through Sunday. Activities begin with the 6th annual “Do the Putsy” 5K walk/run. Registration begins at 7:30 am and the walk/run starts at 8 am.

The parade begins at 10 am with line up starting at 9 am near the baseball/softball fields. Following the parade at 11 am is the kiddie tractor pull, a craft fair, human foosball, inflatables, and a petting zoo.

At 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm, Mike Prestby takes the stage with his magic shows. Then at 1 pm, the power wheel obstacle course will open. Registration can be done at the basketball court. There will also be yard games and kids games too.

A horseshoe tournament will begin at 1:30 pm There is a $5 registration fee in order to participate. Bingo begins at 3 pm and continues until 4:30 pm. Beginning at 4 pm and continuing until 6 pm, there will be balloon animals being made.

Saturday evening activities begin with a community meal starting at 5 pm and continuing until 6:30 pm. Char’s Band will perform during the meal. Then at 6:30 pm, hayrides will be provided and the Mockingbirds with Brian Nettleton will perform. It is suggested that attendees bring their own lawn chairs.

On Sunday, a Firemen’s breakfast will be served from 7 am until 10 am followed by a community church service at 10 am.