Scam Calls Target Area Residents

Officials are warning area residents about another scam involving the sale of insurance. The caller is using a spoofed number (641) 581-2093. KIOW News called the number and found it was disconnected. Forest City Administrator Barb Smith explains further about the situation.

The city is not in the business of selling any kind of insurance and would not call anyone to solicit business. Anyone who receives these calls representing the city or any other city in the area should contact local law enforcement and their local phone carrier immediately.

Calls such as these are becoming more common and are frequently out-of-state or out of the country in origin.