Hobo Days Celebrations Continue in Britt

Hobos and those aspiring to be, continue to celebrate Hobo Days in Britt. Already, the official fire lighting ceremony took place in Britt on Thursday night and now the activities will begin to really gear up on Saturday and into Sunday. Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer says that Saturday morning has one of the biggest events of the festival.

Arndorfer says there are plenty of things to see and do after the parade.

He also says that the festivities will wind down on Sunday.

For a full schedule of activities, go to britthobodays.com.