Winnebago Extension Office to Offer a Literacy Program

The Winnebago County Extension and Outreach Office will be offering a literacy program called Raising School Ready Readers in September. Families that attend will be able to participate in fun and educational activities and enjoy an evening as a family. According to Extension Specialist Ashley Throne, the program is free to all who attend.

Research shows that good literacy skills have a long-term impact on a child’s development. Reading proficiency by the third grade is the most important predictor of high school graduation and career success. For parents and guardians, knowing where their child reading level is, is an important step in their growth. This program aids the parent in fostering literacy with their kids.

Parents who are interested in learning more about the program or registering should contact the Extension office at (641) 584-2261. Registration is due by August 29th. The Raising School Ready Readers program will meet on Thursday nights for five consecutive weeks beginning September 5th.