Tractor Ride is Saturday in Forest City

Forest City, Crystal Lake, and Hayfield will all participate in a tractor ride coming up on Saturday. Those with tractors are encouraged to participate in the event which begins at 7 am at the Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson outlines the start of the event.

Registration continues up until the time of the ride. There will be a drivers meeting beginning at 6:45 am on Saturday morning which all drivers are required to attend.

The route encompasses a number of locations according to Rollefson.

Registration can be done by visiting the Forest City Chamber of Commerce Office located at 145 S. Clark Street or you can ask for a registration form via e-mail by calling (641) 585-2092. Registration forms must be completed before riders can participate in the event.