Dick Leerar, 76, of Britt passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at MercyOne in Des Moines.

Funeral services for Dick Leerar will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street South West in Britt, with Pastor Les Green officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation for Dick Leerar will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839