National Farmers Market Week to be Celebrated Locally

This is National Farmers Market Week and the Forest City Farmers Market will be celebrating on Thursday. Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson.

Sam Dugan has taken over the management of the Forest City Farmers Market this year and she says she has enjoyed the experience.

Dugan says she is seeking a consistent amount of vendor participation at the Farmers Market this summer.

Dugan encourages people to check out the Forest City Farmers Market, whether you are a first-timer or a seasoned shopper.

The Forest City Farmers Market is open on Thursday afternoons from 3 pm to 5:30 pm at the corner of J and 4th Streets.