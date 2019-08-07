National Night Out a Success in Forest City

On Tuesday night, children and their parents got a chance to walk through an ambulance, explore a fire truck, see inside a police cruiser, and watch K-9 officers apprehend a would-be criminal.

Downtown Forest City was busy as residents and those from out of town participated in the 3rd installment of National Night Out.

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery was impressed with the turnout.

Cities across the country participated in similar events as a means to reach out to the community. Montgomery feels that events like these are important to help foster good relationships between the community, law enforcement, and emergency services.

Plans are to hold the event again, possibly next year. This year saw well over 300 people attend and tour emergency vehicles, watch demonstrations, and enjoy free hot dogs.