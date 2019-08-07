Hobo Days Begin Thursday in Britt

Hobo Days return to Britt on Thursday. Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer says the evening festivities begin at 7 pm.

The fire lighting has a number of symbolic events that take place within the ceremony, but it signals the beginning of a long-standing tradition for which Britt has become well known for.

Friday morning will also have a number of notable events including a funeral for two well-known hobos.

Weekend festivities kick off on Friday night. Downtown streets will be closed off to make room for the events taking place according to Arndorfer.

Saturday morning will have a couple of traditional events, one for athletes, and the other for everyone else.

Events continue into Saturday night downtown. The public is welcome to attend and participate.