City Holds Public Hearing on Hotel Site

August 7, 2019 AJ Taylor Audio, Local News, Media, News 0

The Forest City Council and Mayor Byron Ruiter held a public hearing on Monday night to discuss the sale of property at the former Village Chateau location. Mayor Ruiter says the process is nearly complete for building on the property.

The former site of the Village Chateau Motel

 

Ruiter says that the project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day. Another project that is expected to take a little longer is the former Forest City Foods building which will eventually become the new Forest City Public Library. Ruiter says some preliminary work is going on inside the building this week.

Formerly Forest City Foods, the building is being converted into the new library.