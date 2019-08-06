Waldorf Picked Third in NSAA

Forest City, Iowa – Since taking over the Waldorf football program in 2017, Josh Littrell has taken the program to new heights. In his first season, the warriors recorded the best season in program history since becoming a four-year institution.

Last year the Warriors finished second in the NSAA standings with a 5-2 record. They fell twice after defeating #16 and eventual conference champ, Dickinson State.

The NSAA on Monday released it’s coaches’ poll for the 2019 football season. The Poll has Waldorf picked third behind #8 Dickinson State and Valley City State respectively. Valley City State was one of only two conference teams to defeated the Warriors a year ago.

The Warriors received 27 points, while the conference favorite, Dickinson State received 32 and 4 first-place votes. Valley City State, who is picked second, received 29 points and 1 first-place vote. The other first-place vote went to Dakota State, who is picked fourth behind the Warriors, they received 21 points.

The Warriors will start the 2019 season on Aug. 31st at home against Briar Cliff University at 6:00 pm. The game can be heard right here on KIOW or online at KIOW.com. KIOW and KHAM will broadcast all Waldorf football games. Stay tuned to KIOW and KIOW.com to find out which station the Warriors will play on that week, all games no matter the station, can be heard on KIOW.com.

