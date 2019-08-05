West Hancock Basketball Star Verbally Commits to Grand View

After helping to lead her team to Des Moines this past season, West Hanock soon-to-be senior, Amanda Chizek has verbally committed to Grand View University. Chizek scored 347 points last season, grabbing 320 rebounds, and 82 blocks. The Eagles went 25-2 last season falling once in the regular season to 3A ranked Osage, and once in the postseason to Newell-Fonda the Class 1A State Champs.

Chizek announced her decision on twitter and will join former Eagles Kelly Leerar and Faith Hammer, along with Breanna Anderson a North Union prep on the Vikings roster.

The Vikings were 12-19 a year ago and are getting set for the second season under Kelli Greenway. Greenway is a former NIACC player and coach.

