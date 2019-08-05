Warriors Ink All-State, All-District, and All-TIC Pitcher

Forest City, Iowa – Head Waldorf Softball Coach Lexy Determan was able to watch North Butler’s Alex Mathers in action during an 11-0 rout of Forest City on June 26th. Now, the Warriors have announced they signed Mathers for the upcoming season. In that game Mathers was on-point, she allowed 0 runs, 2 hits, and only walked 1.

Mathers was a key part of North Butlers season, the Bearcats finished 21-8 overall and 14-3 in the conference. In 15 starts she was 11-3 with a 1.80 ERA in 175 1/3 IP. Mathers could also help the Warriors with her bat, she had 28 hits and 16 RIBs in 92 at-bats this summer.

Mathers racked up plenty of accolades while starting since her Sophomore year. As a junior and senior, she was named to the TIC All-Conference 1st Team and All-State Honorable Mention. This summer she was also selected as an All-District player.

In her decision, Mathers said, “I like that Waldorf is close to my hometown and I will be able to continue to play the sport that I love.” Determan said, “It is always great to get local talent to add to the roster.”

Mike Stetson, Waldorf University SID contributed to this story.

