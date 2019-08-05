Tunnels to Towers Has a Successful Weekend Event

Several runners gathered for an extraordinary event on Saturday which paid tribute to the fallen heroes of September 11th, 2001. Tunnels to Towers took place behind the Emergency Services Center in Forest City. Area runners ran or walked a designated route to raise money and awareness.

Amy Frakes Ryan, a Forest City native who organizes these events called the day and the even successful.

Three firefighters ran the 5K route in full gear amounting to over 90 pounds of equipment, coat, fire helmet, water repellent pants, and boots. Runners ran through the bike route in Pammel Park beginning and ending at the Emergency Services Center.

Ryan described the purpose of the run/walk.

Other cities such as Sioux City also have run/walks which are organized by Ryan who hopes to grow the event in her hometown. As a result, plans for next year are already underway.

There are two ways to get more information on the event and the organization. The first is through Facebook at Tunnels To Towers or by going to the website at tunnels2towers.org.

Even though the run/walk is done for the year, anyone can still donate to the cause according to Ryan.