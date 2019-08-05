Stigney Pleads Guilty to Possession and Burglary Charges

Donald Harold Stigney of Albert Lea, MN, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and further investigations with Lake Mills Police Department and Forest City Police Department on April 3, 2019. Stigney is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2019.

Stigney also pled guilty to Count 1 “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and further investigations with Lake Mills Police Department and Forest City Police Department on April 3, 2019. Stigney is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2019.