Severe Thunderstorm Watch Now in Effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the counties of Freeborn and Faribault in Minnesota and Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright in Iowa until 11 pm.

There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through this evening. Damaging winds are the primary threat, with large hail as a secondary threat. Additionally, there may be brief periods of heavy rainfall. Persons in the watch area should be aware of the possibility of severe weather developing today and tonight.

This may not be the only day when severe weather may move through the area. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Strong winds and hail are the primary threat with any strong to potentially severe storms. Periodic low chances for thunderstorms continue through Sunday. At this time the probability for severe weather is low.