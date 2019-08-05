Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued in Minnesota

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Faribault County in south-central Minnesota and Northeastern Martin County in south-central Minnesota until 445 PM CDT.

At 408 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Truman, or 11 miles northeast of Fairmont, moving east at 20 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail have been reported. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include Fairmont, Winnebago, Truman, Granada, Northrop, Huntley, Imogene, and Guckeen. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between mile markers 102 and 117.

U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 15 and 25.

Persons in the affected areas should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.