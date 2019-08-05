Michael P. Newman, 71, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services for Michael Newman will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

A Rosary and Scriptural Wake service will begin at 4:15 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with a memorial visitation to follow until 7:00 PM, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233