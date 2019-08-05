Dwight W. Groom, 87, of Rowan, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at United Church of Rowan, 811 Pesch Street in Rowan, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233