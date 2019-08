Jose Raul Deleon, Jr. of Lake Mills, pled guilty to Count 1 “Use of a Person Under Age 18 in the Drug Trade,” a class C felony, Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (MDMA) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, and Count 5 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 19, 2019. Deleon is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24, 2019.