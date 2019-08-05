Betty Ann Olsen, 71, of rural Thompson died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Kevin Olson of Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Thompson, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 N. Clark St., Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Betty Ann Olsen memorial fund in care of the family.

