Tubing Accident Claims One Life

On Saturday, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials along with area emergency personnel were summoned to Clear Lake where a tubing accident had taken place.

Daniel Ryan Linderman of Waukee was tubing behind a boat driven by Buffalo Center resident Timothy Heitland. According to officials, Lindermann fell off the tube but tried to swim back to the boat. Witnesses say that he apparently suffered an unspecified medical emergency and went face down into the water. He was wearing a life jacket. After being pulled into a DNR boat, Linderman was taken to shore and efforts were made to revive him.

Linderman was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed later to determine the exact cause of death.

Three area fire departments responded to the scene including the Ventura, Clear Lake, and Mason City Fire Rescue.