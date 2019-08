U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), chairman of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy, spoke today on the importance of passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Senator Ernst noted it has been 242 days since President Trump and leaders from Mexico and Canada signed the agreement, and that members of Speaker Pelosi’s own Democratic caucus have urged her to continue trade negotiations with the Trump Administration.