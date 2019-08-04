Lake Mills Man Faces Trial on Criminal Mischief Charges

Brandon Charlson of Lake Mills is now awaiting trial on charges of 2nd-degree mischief. The trial is set to begin on September 25th. Charlson pled not guilty in an arraignment earlier this year.

According to police reports, law enforcement responded to a call on June 17th. when they arrived on the scene Charlson allegedly was throwing items out of the back of his car and onto the road. They later determined that Charlson had thrown oil three gallons of oil on the outside walls of the Lake Mills Light Plant. The damage is estimated at $5,000.

Charlson has pled not guilty to the charges.