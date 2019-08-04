Forest City Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Mischief

James Vaden of Forest City has pled guilty to 4th-degree criminal mischief in Hancock County District Court. Police say that he attacked his neighbor and then after being taken into custody, kicked out the back passenger window of the police cruiser.

Vaden was sentenced to 14 days in jail and a $315 fine. He may spend up to seven weekends in jail in order to complete the sentence.

Initially, Vaden had been charged with 2nd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree burglary until a plea agreement was reached.