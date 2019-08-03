SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Area Fishing is Reported Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70’s. Bluegill – Slow: Use crawlers fished under a bobber in Town Bay off the stone piers, the floating dock, and the fish house.Try also the rock pile off Gunshot Hill as fish have moved deeper and can be found near structure. Walleye – Slow: Use leeches and crankbaits along the Ice House Point shoreline or the rock piles off Cottonwood Point and in the east basin. Mornings and evenings are best. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers have had luck during evenings and night using crawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom. Try near the stone piers along the Ice House Point shoreline near the inlet bridge and the rock piles off Shotgun Hill and Cottonwood Point. Any rocky shoreline should be good places to target catfish this time of year. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch fish about anywhere in the lake along shore using traditional bass lures and topwater baits. Try the Ice House point shore, east shore near the outlet, and the inlet bay near the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow or crawler on a jig fished near submerged structure in 5-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use crawlers or waxworms on small jig fished under a bobber near shore and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch bass along the shore near weed lines using traditional bass lures. Try spinners, weedless and topwater lures.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 70’s. Walleye – Fair: Try live bait or crankbaits in areas where walleye gather to feed on baitfish near vegetation lines and inlets.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye – Fair: Pull crankbaits along the dredge cuts on the east side of the lake and to the west of the big island. Low light hours may be more productive. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom. Target areas with rocky structure.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a small tube jig to catch the suspended fish. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 70’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and leech and fishing under docks with a minnow. Channel Catfish – Good: Drift fish the rock reefs with a jig and crawlers. Yellow Bass – Good: Fish the edge of vegetation in 4 to 6 feet of water with a small piece of crawler or leech.

Crystal Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits fished on the edge of the vegetation. Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish a tube jig in 7 to 8 feet of water. Bluegill– Good: Bluegill bite is good fishing along the shoreline.

Lake Smith

Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Bluegill – Fair.

Little Wall Lake

Catfish are biting. Try fishing a live chub or stink bait in the evenings. Flathead Catfish – Fair. Channel Catfish – Good.

East Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish have moved to deeper water; fish deeper weed lines or deep rock piles. Yellow Bass – Good: Find fish in 12 feet of water on the south end of the lake; move often to find active fish.

Five Island Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Local bait shop reports a good bite with large fish being caught. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being caught.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of angler acceptable size and larger bluegill in the lake.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Report of 14 – 18 inch fish being caught. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers report that the yellow bass action has started. Channel Catfish – Good: Good numbers of large angler acceptable size fish continue to be caught. Use cut bait to provide plenty of pole bending action.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Yellow Perch – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of fish approaching 11 inches. Channel Catfish – No Report: Recent surveys show good numbers of 16 – 23.9 inch fish in the lake.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Report of walleyes being caught in the flats; don’t overlook the weed edges. Use leeches and slip bobbers or troll crankbaits. Yellow Perch – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught. Try a yellow and white mini jig tipped with wigglers fished in the outside edges of the weed beds. Move often to find active fish.

Trumbull Lake

Northern Pike – Good: Cast traditional northern baits below the spillway; fish areas with calm spots.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish the outside weed edges for larger sized bluegill; do not overlook deeper rock piles associated with aquatic plants. Black Crappie – Good: Fish weed lines that have a drop-off. Use a mini jig tipped with a minnow.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are falling. Water clarity is improving. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards are not visible. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished deep. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and slack water.

Decorah District Streams

A few streams are not stocked in August; water temperatures tend to get too warm for trout. This is the time of year to use terrestrial terminal tackle when fly fishing. Grasshoppers, crickets, and ants should turn a trout head. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout – Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout – Fair: With dirtier water, try using woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Fish are sitting higher in the water column. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are hit or miss. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish in deeper water on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms, stink bait or cheese baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Water clarity is excellent. Anglers reporting hit or miss action for panfish. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish – Good.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water clarity is improving; flows are high. Use care when paddling; submersed logs and rocks are not visible. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye – Fair: Fish undercut ledges and brush piles.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water clarity is improving. Use caution on the water; high flows and limited visibility can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Smallmouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid 80’s. A green algal bloom is present. With warmer temperatures, dissolved oxygen is limiting depth availability for fish. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Channel Catfish – Excellent.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie on Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Find structure using a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching some crappie on Brinker Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Find structure using a minnow under a slip bobber at various depths to find fish.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers are catching some smallmouth bass and channel catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find log jams or tree snags and fish these on the upstream end using stink bait, dead cut baits or chicken livers. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinner or crankbaits along rock shorelines.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching northern pike on George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike – Good: Troll crankbaits or cast flooded vegetation for great pike action.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Anglers are catching walleye and smallmouth bass on the Maquoketa River, particularly in Delaware County. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use artificial or live baits. Try also nightcrawlers under a slip bobber.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching some largemouth bass on South Prairie Lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Early morning and late afternoons are best. Use topwater artificial baits or spinnerbaits.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has fallen several feet to 10.8 and is expected to reach 8.5 feet later this week. Water temperature is 77 degrees. New Albin ramp is still closed. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are scattered, but hungry. Bass may move to deeper water and wing dams as water levels drop. Bluegill – Good: Fish fallen trees in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Channel Catfish – Good: It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes should move to wing dams as water levels drop. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is 20.2 feet and is expected to fall to 18 feet this week. Water temperature is 78° degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill and Lynxville ramps are still closed. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are scattered, but hungry. Bass may move to deeper water and wing dams as water levels drop. Bluegill – Good: Fish fallen trees in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Channel Catfish – Good: It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good:Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes should move to wing dams as water levels drop. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg has fallen to 11.8 feet and is expected reach 9 feet this week. The Guttenberg city ramps are open. Water temperature is 73 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Largemouth are scattered, but hungry. Bass may move to deeper water and wing dams as water levels drop. Bluegill – Good: Fish fallen trees in side channels. Keep moving to find active fish. Channel Catfish– Good: It’s a good time to catch catfish on stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes should move to wing dams as water levels drop. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Look for smallmouth near rocky areas along the main channel shoreline.

River levels have been on a steady fall this week. Levels are expected recede several more feet. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70°s. Many roads and ramps are still full of flood debris or are under water. The water is over the tops of many islands making it hard to find shoreline structure. Watch for fish to move back into normal summer spots once levels stabilize.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding. Levels are out of flood action stage and are near 11.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 13.9 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Many boat ramps still have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait fished above brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use flashy spinners in the tailwater areas. Try also fishing frog imitation lures in vegetated areas when the weather gets hot. Walleye – No Report: When conditions are good, we see a lot of walleye being caught. Most anglers are using crankbaits to get to hungry fish. When water falls a few more feet expect, walleye action will pick up. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappie are being taken from assorted backwaters where flow is reduced. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Large freshwater drum can be taken on a crayfish and egg sinker combo fished in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Lots of bank poles are being set with live bait for flathead cats. Northern Pike– Good: Target cooler springs and tributary areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are receding. Bellevue tailwater is near 13.1 feet at Lock and Dam 12. Water clarity is good. The water temperature is 78 degrees. Most boat ramps are closed or have debris on them. The Bellevue City Ramp is open; the DNR ramp has water on it. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Clear flooded areas like Spring Lake have been good. Green Island wildlife area has been good for bass at times this year. White Bass – Good: Small white bass are being caught in the tailwaters with small spinners. Channel Catfish – Good: Target above tree deadfalls with stink bait. Bluegill – Good: Good numbers of bluegills are starting to be caught out of slack water areas. Walleye – Fair: Expect the crankbait bite of walleyes to pick up if the water falls a foot or two. Pumpkinseed – Good: Good catches of this colorful sunfish are being reported in clear backwater areas and in the Green Island wildlife area. Simple bobber and worm works best. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching a few black crappie out of backwater areas using minnows. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Large freshwater drum can be taken on crayfish in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Lots of bank poles are being used for flathead. Most anglers are using live green sunfish or bullheads for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are receding. Levels are near 13.5 feet at Fulton Lock and Dam, 15.5 feet at Camanche and 9.3 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 79 degrees. Many boat ramps will have flood debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. White Bass – Fair: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Finding clear water in the upper ends of backwaters can yield some nice largemouth bass. Try also fishing frog imitation lures in heavily vegetated areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait fished above tree deadfalls. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use a crayfish fished with an egg sinker in moderate current areas. Flathead Catfish – Good: Flathead catfish prefer to eat live fish; use a bullhead or green sunfish near large river snags.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are near 13.5 feet at Rock Island. These levels are in action flood stages, but water will recede this week. Water clarity is fair. The water temperature is around 79 degrees. Some boat ramps are flooded or will have debris on them. Please be patient for cleanup efforts at ramps and parks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait fished above tree deadfalls. Freshwater Drum – Good: Lots of drum are in the system; use a simple egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 13.60 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in Davenport and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Davenport. River level is 13.79 feet at Fairport and flood stage is 14 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait fished around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some largemouth bass are being caught in Sunset Marina. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina. Try fishing with pieces of worm or waxworms under a bobber. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught in Sunset Marina casting jigs and twister tails. White bass are also being caught in Sylvan Slough up by the dams casting jigs and twister tails. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are being caught in the Andalusia Island complex. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 12.66 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is starting to fall. Flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 14.51 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage at Muscatine is 16 feet. The gates are still out of the water at the lock and dam. Kilpeck and Big Timber boat ramps are still closed. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags. Use nightcrawlers or stink bait. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.66 feet at Lock and Dam 17 above New Boston and is starting to fall. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 13.34 feet at Keithsburg. Flood stage at Keithsburg is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use stink bait or crawlers fished above brush piles and snags. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.64 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 14.65 feet at Burlington. Flood stage at Burlington is 15 feet. River stage at Fort Madison is 527.68 feet and flood stage is 528.00 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water is cooling off; temperatures are back down into the upper 70’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for the bass to get more active again with the cooler water. Bluegill– Fair: With the heat, switch to fishing early mornings and late evening. Concentrate your efforts around the brush piles near the upper end and the flooded timber near deep water at the lower end. Black Crappie – Slow: Look for crappies out in the trees and brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. The bite slowed some since last week, maybe because the bluegill bite is drawing more anglers. Channel Catfish – Good: Fish near the rocks on the dam jetties and island to catch some nice catfish.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River is falling at a good rate; keep this in mind if you are setting bank lines this weekend. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or grass frogs this time of year. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads are mostly done spawning and are starting to get back on the feed.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperatures are around 80 degrees. A green tint is in the water, but water clarity is improving. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for bass around the mounds in the deeper water at the upper end and around the rip-rap at the lower end of the lake. Early morning or late evening is best. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are out deep. Start out in 10 to 12 feet of water early in the morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Most catfish have moved into deeper water; start along the old creek channel.

Lake Darling

This morning (Aug. 1st) we finally dropped below 80 degrees (78). Still a green color to the water; need some rain to clear that up. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are out around the rock piles and brush piles in 6-10 feet of water coming in shallower early in the morning before it gets hot. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills have moved off into deeper water (8-10 feet) around the rock piles and brush piles. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish have wrapped up the spawn. Try drift fishing with cut bait along the old creek channel in the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow drift or troll over the habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water. Early morning or late evening is best.

Lost Grove Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers continue to catch bass; work them out along the edges of the weed beds and around the trees and brush piles in 4-6 feet of water using soft plastics. Late evening is best. Black Crappie – Fair: The bite slowed down a bit. Anglers continue to pick up crappies out around edges of the flooded timber in 8 to 10 feet of water. Try vertical jigging or using a slip bobber and minnow. Bluegill – Fair: The hot weather has put a quick end to the spawn. Look for bluegills around the deeper habitat now. Channel Catfish – Fair: The spawn is mostly over. Start working the areas below the flow under the causeway and along the creek channel.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

Earlier in the week, the Skunk River was holding steady; it’s dropping once again. Channel Catfish – Good: Use grass frogs this time a year. Try also cut up shad and your favorite stink baits.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Good.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is at normal summer pool of 683 feet. The boat dock is in at Mehaffey Bridge ramp. Channel Catfish – Fair: Slow troll or drift cut bait in the channel.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Stink bait or chicken liver works best. Best bite is early and late in the day. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms or small jigs in deeper brush. Black Crappie – Fair: Try deeper brush or drift the basin with jigs for suspended fish.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

Bluegill – Fair: Some nice sized fish are being caught. Largemouth Bass – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Early and late in the day is best.

Iowa River (Marshalltown to Coralville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Good: Frogs and stink bait work well as bait.

Lake Macbride

Only outboards 10 hp or less may be operated on the lake. Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Walleye – Fair: Troll in 8-10 feet of water along rock. Black Crappie – Slow. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Sunset has been best. Look for schools feeding on the surface. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the weed edges and shallow rock/weed. Channel Catfish – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Target rock reefs in 8-10 feet of water or around shoreline rip-rap.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp and parking lot will be closed starting July 8 for repaving. It will most likely be closed for a couple months. Bluegill – Fair: Fish have been about 12-15 inches. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try chicken livers or shrimp in about 12-15 feet of water.

Sand Lake

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Fish up to 2 pounds are being caught on the surface early in the mornings.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the rock jetties and the face of the dam. Use topwater lures early and late in the day in the same spots. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dead chubs or nightcrawlers in 4-8 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the fishing jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around the fishing jetties and along the face of the dam. Try also topwater lures in the mornings and evenings. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try also spinnerbaits or crankbaits around rip-rapped shorelines and the fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs in the open areas of the aquatic vegetation.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Try topwater lures in the same areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.51 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished in shorelines with the wind blowing into them. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs and minnows along rocky shores and around structure. Catch suspended with small crankbaits. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also catching wipers with slip bobbers and nightcrawlers. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling baits that imitate gizzard shad over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits around brush piles and other submerged structure.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing is slower after the gizzard shad hatch. Use live bait on jigs or troll spinner rigs and shad imitating crankbaits in the upper half of the lake around road beds humps and weed edges in 10 feet of water and less. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll shad imitating crankbaits and spoons throughout the lake. Also watch for shad busting on the surface; cast into the frenzy.

Des Moines River (Stratford to Saylorville Lake)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use stink baits or cut baits.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch quality 3 to 6 pound bass with shallow diving crankbaits and soft plastics around the tree falls and submerged stumps throughout the lake. Fish at depths of 8 feet and shallower.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Bass – Good: Troll spoons and crankbaits in the main lake from the marina down to the dam.

Roberts Creek Lake

White Crappie – Good: Drift jigs 3 to 6 feet deep in the lower half of the lake.

Saylorville Reservoir

White Bass – Excellent: Troll or cast shad imitating spoons and shallow diving crankbaits. Try also casting jigging spoons once you find fish. Start from the Sandpiper boat ramp to the marina cove and out from Oak Grove Beach. Fish are also being caught from Cherry Glen to the dam. Northern Pike – Good: Northern Pike are being caught on crankbaits throughout the lake while anglers are trolling for White Bass.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita is a good lake to try drift fishing for suspended bluegills and crappies. Fish the edge of the Lillie pads for largemouth bass. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappie can be picked up drifting. Anglers targeting brush piles do better. Bluegill – Fair: The north arm of the lake around the road bed has been the best this week for suspended bluegill. Largemouth Bass – Good: Fishing has been good for largemouth along the vegetation edges. Channel Catfish – Fair: Dip bait has been working well on channel catfish around the jetties.

Lake Manawa

Fishing for wipers and catfish has been good early morning. Manawa’s no-wake restriction has been lifted. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits for best success. Channel Catfish – Good: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills seem to be associated around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality sized fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie.

Viking Lake

Viking is down eight feet and will be maintained at this level until October. At that time, the gate will be closed and the lake will be allowed to refill.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches using small jigs or worms under a bobber fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the fishing jetties during early morning or late evening.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished near cedar tree brush piles during early morning or late evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try finesse plastics or topwater baits fished in the early morning or late evening along the weed line for largemouth bass of all sizes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with nightcrawlers fished along the flooded timber.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 14 inches with jigs tipped with a leech or minnow fished near main lake points, fish mounds or the roadbed.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater baits fished along the weed line in the early morning or late evening for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift jigs in the main basin during the early morning or late evening for crappie up to 10 inches long. Bluegill – Slow: Drift jigs in the main basin during the early morning or late evening for bluegill up to 8.5 inches long.

