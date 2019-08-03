NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Peak Camping Season Extended at Seven Campgrounds

The Iowa DNR is extending its peak camping season to mid-October at seven campgrounds as an effort to improve park management at some of Iowa’s most popular camping destinations.

The new peak season will begin May 1 and end October 15 at the following campgrounds:

Ledges State Park

Maquoketa Caves State Park

Palisades-Kepler State Park

Pikes Peak State Park

Walnut Woods State Park

Backbone South Lake Campground

Volga River Lakeview Campground

“We’re continuing the rates and extending the peak season through mid-October to allow for proper maintenance and staffing in our parks,” said Todd Coffelt, chief of state parks bureau for the Iowa DNR. “These campgrounds tend to draw more campers throughout the year and adding two weeks to the season will reflect the true usage of our campgrounds during these months.”

Overnight camping fees during the peak season range from $11-$16 for modern, electric and non-electric sites and $9-$14 for non-modern, electric and non-electric sites with an additional $3 fee per night for all standard full hook-up sites.