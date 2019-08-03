August May Be Cool and Wet Locally

The area will see sunny skies and moderate summertime temperatures through the weekend, but the months ahead may be much cooler and wetter. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month of July was a bit hotter than usual and we didn’t see much in the way of rainfall.

As for July temperatures, the Forest City area averaged just 82.1 degrees, which is .1 degree cooler than normal. Looking ahead, the month of August promises to be colder than usual.

Many local farmers and residents may recall that August of 2018 was the start of one of the wettest autumns in state history. August of 2018 saw 5.55 inches of rain for the month in the Forest City area which was 1.38 inches above normal for the month. Glisan says the fall ahead may still go either way.

Last fall was Iowa’s third-wettest on record, but for now, he says there are no “gully washers” in the immediate forecast.