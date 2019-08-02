IGHSAU Makes Changes to Classifications Rules

West Des Moines, Iowa – The IGHSAU has made minor changes to classifications for the upcoming school year. The IGHSAU announced that volleyball and basketball would adopt the classifications rules that have been used in softball. The classifications numbers come from the schools’ enrollment in grades 9,10, and 11. Under the new classifications, the top 40 schools will be in 5A, the next 48 will be in 4A, the next 64 will be in 3A, the 80 schools after that will be in 2A, with the rest of the schools filing into 1A.

This will shack things up for a few area schools, and for some schools, business as usual. The biggest shack up is between Class 2A and 3A. Osage, who has been a top-rated team in Class 3A in both volleyball and basketball, will now play in Class 2A. The Greendevils are listed on the Beds Document as the 155th largest school in the state, with 205 students in 9th-11th grade. They didn’t miss the 3A cut line by much, as the smallest 3A school, West Lyon, Inwood has just four more students then Osage.

The West Hancock Eagles will stay in Class 1A, missing the cut line for 2A by just two students. The Eagles will be the largest 1A school in the state, checking in with 145 students. MFL MarMac will be the smallest 2A school, with 147 students in grades 9-11. The Eagles will also remain a favorite to return to the Class 1A state basketball tournament, along with last year’s champion Newell-Fonda.

The state’s smallest school is Diagonal with 21 students, and the largest school in the state is West Des Moines, Valley, with 2,201. Iowa City, Liberty, one of the newest schools in the state will be the smallest school in 5A, beating out Mason City High by 36 students. The Mohawks will be the largest 4A school, ahead of Des Moines, Hoover by six students. Humboldt will stay in Class 3A, just four students behind the 4A cut line.

Below you will find the area schools, what class they will play in, and how many students in grades 9-11 they have.