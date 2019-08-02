11 Waldorf Athletic Teams Honored For Academics

Forest City, Iowa – Waldorf University announced today that 11 of its athletic teams have received academic honors. The Warriors were honored by the NAIA, the athletic association that Waldorf belongs to. Waldorf was notified of the awards this summer, from the 2018-2019 athletic year.

The Warrior women’s cross country team led the way scoring the ninth-highest team GPA in the NAIA with a team average GPA of 3.818. The Waldorf women’s distance runners were joined in earning NAIA Scholar-Team honors by the Warrior volleyball team with a 3.490 GPA, the Warrior women’s golf team (3.271), the Waldorf softball team (3.232), the Warrior men’s cross country team (3.191), the Waldorf women’s basketball team (3.153), the Waldorf cheerleading team (3.150), the Warrior women’s indoor track & field team (3.131), the Warrior women’s outdoor track & field team (3.096), the Waldorf women’s soccer team (3.069), and the Warrior men’s golf team (3.059).

For a team to be considered for the NAIA Scholar-Team award, it must have a minimum 3.0 GPA. The team GPA includes all eligible varsity student-athletes.

Some information used in this story was provided by Waldorf University.

