“Twinderella” Comes to Forest City This Friday & Saturday

We’ve all heard the story of “Cinderella” a thousand times, but most of us have never heard about Bob, her long lost twin brother! Just like Cinderella, Bob had an evil step-father and step-brothers. With the help of the fairy godmother, the godfather, two enchanted gerbils and a lot of luck, they find their way to the glass slipper and muddy cleat.

This weekend Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd see “Twinderella: The Musical” by the BrickStreet Theatre Kids at 7pm in the Forest City High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 at the door.

This is the second production from BrickStreet Theatre Kids summer camps. The BrickStreet Theatre Kids camps teaches youth theatrical basics like blocking, costuming, and set production while building self-confidence.