Koch Swings to 3A All-State Team

Forest City, Iowa – Forest City Senior Kelsey Koch has been selected by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association as a 2019 All-Stater. Koch led Indians with 36 hits in 84 at-bats this season. The All-Stater also led the Indians in batting average, walks, triples, and stolen bases. Defensively Koch committed only three errors with a fielding percentage of .932
Area players not in TIC
4A 3RD TEAM
Sami Miller Mason City High Jr.
3A 3RD TEAM
Julia Merfield Clear Lake Jr.
Other TIC All-Staters
1A – 1ST TEAM
Mackenzie Meister Bishop Garrigan Jr.
Lily Castle Newman Catholic Jr.
1A – 2ND TEAM
Madison Meister Bishop Garrigan Jr.
Macy Alexander Newman Catholic Sr.
Paige Leinginger Newman Catholic Jr.
1A – 3RD TEAM
Amanda Miller Bishop Garrigan Jr.
1A – HONORABLE MENTION
Kiya Johnson North Butler 8th
Alex Mather North Butler Sr.
Laura Hopperstad Northwood Sr.
Jamie Schuster Rockford Sr.
2A- 1ST TEAM
Hannah Ausenhus Central Springs Sr.
Jadyn Anderson Saint Ansgar Sr.
2A- 2ND TEAM
Kaylea Fessler Central Springs Fr.
2A – 3RD TEAM
Abigayle Angell Central Springs So.
Katelyn Halbach Osage Sr.
Tanya Schutjer Saint Ansgar Sr.
2A – HONORABLE MENTION
Hope Steinberger North Union Jr.
3A
Kelsey Koch Forest City Sr.