Koch Swings to 3A All-State Team

Forest City, Iowa – Forest City Senior Kelsey Koch has been selected by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association as a 2019 All-Stater. Koch led Indians with 36 hits in 84 at-bats this season. The All-Stater also led the Indians in batting average, walks, triples, and stolen bases. Defensively Koch committed only three errors with a fielding percentage of .932

Area players not in TIC

4A 3RD TEAM

Sami Miller Mason City High Jr.

3A 3RD TEAM

Julia Merfield Clear Lake Jr.

Other TIC All-Staters

1A – 1ST TEAM

Mackenzie Meister Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Lily Castle Newman Catholic Jr.

1A – 2ND TEAM

Madison Meister Bishop Garrigan Jr.

Macy Alexander Newman Catholic Sr.

Paige Leinginger Newman Catholic Jr.

1A – 3RD TEAM

Amanda Miller Bishop Garrigan Jr.

1A – HONORABLE MENTION

Kiya Johnson North Butler 8th

Alex Mather North Butler Sr.

Laura Hopperstad Northwood Sr.

Jamie Schuster Rockford Sr.

2A- 1ST TEAM

Hannah Ausenhus Central Springs Sr.

Jadyn Anderson Saint Ansgar Sr.

2A- 2ND TEAM

Kaylea Fessler Central Springs Fr.

2A – 3RD TEAM

Abigayle Angell Central Springs So.

Katelyn Halbach Osage Sr.

Tanya Schutjer Saint Ansgar Sr.

2A – HONORABLE MENTION

Hope Steinberger North Union Jr.

3A

