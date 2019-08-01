Further Details Released on the Explosion in Britt

On Wednesday around 9 am, the Hanock County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting an explosion had occurred at Miller and Sons Golf Carts facility located at 2197 James Avenue in Britt. The Britt Fire Department, West Hancock Ambulance Services, and Law Enforcement were called to the scene. A preliminary investigation found that the explosion was caused by a workplace accident from a metal barrel igniting that was used to collect oil.

Gary Olsen, age 62, sustained injuries from the explosion requiring first responders to provide CPR. Mark “Skip” Miller, an owner of the company, was injured in a fall attempting to provide aid to Olsen. Olsen was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and life-flighted to the University of Iowa Hospital. Olsen passed as a result of his injuries while at the hospital on Wednesday. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed by the University of Iowa Hospital Pathology Department.

Miller remains hospitalized at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City with head injuries sustained in the fall.

Pending the results of the autopsy and an investigation to be conducted by the State Fire Marshalls Office, any further information will be released at their conclusion according to the Hancock County Sheriffs Office press release. Sheriff Scott Dodd and his office along with the first responders are offering their condolences and best wishes to the Olsen family.