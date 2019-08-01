Constance E. “Peggy” Tjelta, 86, of Forest City died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

Interment will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in Forest City.

