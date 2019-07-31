Hancock County Stops Completion Hearing to Investigate Engineering Fees

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ completion hearing for main open ditch repairs to drainage district 130 was halted Tuesday after an hour and a half of deliberations due to discrepancies with engineering fees. Inititally, the engineering fees were estimated at $37,500, but that figure has since more than doubled, according to project engineer Ivan Droessler of ISG.

According to Droessler, the original engineering cost estimate was projected inadequately by ISG’s former senior engineer Kent Rhode. Droessler noted that the original estimate by Rhode did not include any specifications, contractual documents, or figure in property crossings & culverts. Also, additional fees were to cover ISG’s “re-education” of the project as well as all the administrative costs involved in additional staking and observation.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, who serves as a drainage district trustee, summarized the frustrations of the landowners, thus the reason for the continuance.

A full house of landowners were in attendance to ask questions. The completion hearing will be continued on Monday, August 19th at 10:00am.