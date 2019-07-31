Explosion Reported in Britt

An explosion was reported at Miller and Son’s Golf Cars in Britt. Hancock County Sheriff Scott Dodd’s Office released a statement. On July 31st at approximately 9:12 am the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office took a 911 report of an explosion located at 2197 James Avenue located approximately 1 mile south of Britt. The Britt Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, West Hancock Ambulance Service, and the Britt Fire Department responded to the scene.

Two people were injured and were transported to the Hancock County Health System Emergency Room. Their conditions or extent of any injuries remain unknown at this time. Miller and Son’s would not comment on the accident preferring to wait until details could be released later.

The case remains under investigation by the Iowa Fire Marshall’s Office and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.